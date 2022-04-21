QLC Chain Price Hits $0.0169 on Top Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $4.06 million and $186,145.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00045587 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.49 or 0.07380658 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,565.95 or 1.00164316 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00035572 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

