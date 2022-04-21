Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. KGI Securities cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

Qorvo stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,482. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Qorvo by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 98,377 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 151.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

