QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.76.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.63. 192,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,331,846. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.