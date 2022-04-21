QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Mizuho

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $210.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $140.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.21. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.16%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 179,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 24.7% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

