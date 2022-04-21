Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 20,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 796,628 shares.The stock last traded at $13.58 and had previously closed at $13.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.79 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 62.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

