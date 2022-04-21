Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Trading Down 1.2%

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 106,605 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 72,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

The firm has a market cap of $112.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 539.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

