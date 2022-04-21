Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.36

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 11554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

PACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ranpak by 100.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ranpak during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Ranpak by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

