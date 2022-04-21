Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives $13.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTLR. Citigroup increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

RTLR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. 6,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,629. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 3.41.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 485,767 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after buying an additional 444,000 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 483,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 131,388 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 785,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 108,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.