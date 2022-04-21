Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RTLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 3.41. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

