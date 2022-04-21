Raymond James Analysts Give Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) a C$14.50 Price Target

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) received a C$14.50 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s previous close.

MTL stock traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 583,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 18.00. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

