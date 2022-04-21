Raymond James Boosts BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to $39.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Bank of America raised shares of BP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.81) to GBX 500 ($6.51) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.79.

BP opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. BP has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $102.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in BP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in BP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in BP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in BP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

