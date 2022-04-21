Raymond James Lowers Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $14.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $229.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.63. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after acquiring an additional 74,480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after acquiring an additional 47,878 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 753,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 60,785 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 671,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 350,958 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

