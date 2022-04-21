REAL Market Cap Hits $1.97 Million (REAL)

REAL (REAL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, REAL has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REAL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00033404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00104000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL (REAL) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.