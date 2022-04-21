Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RXRX. SVB Leerink lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 1,832.18%. Research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 891,401 shares of company stock worth $6,586,664 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,969,000 after buying an additional 61,781 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,483,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

