Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,774,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,471,000 after purchasing an additional 268,979 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 138,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 87,896 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Regions Financial by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 108,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 145,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 111,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

