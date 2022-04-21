REPO (REPO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $181,365.00

REPO (REPO) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, REPO has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $181,365.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

