Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.840-$1.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.84-$1.88 EPS.

Shares of REXR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,836. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 104.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

