Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading 4.3% Higher

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.35. 1,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 94,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a market cap of $500.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.31%.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $860,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,726.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,606,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. Yorktown Energy Partners V LP bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter worth $11,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter worth $873,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 345,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,080 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

