Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.35) to GBX 4,850 ($63.10) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,420.06.

RIO stock opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 637,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,593,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

