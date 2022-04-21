Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Price Target Raised to $2.00

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of RAD opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $457.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $23.02.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth $13,425,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth $6,733,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rite Aid by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,124,000 after acquiring an additional 385,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Rite Aid by 341.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 331,185 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rite Aid by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 290,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

