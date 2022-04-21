Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $52,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Vista Finance LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,125. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

