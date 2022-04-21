Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, July 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.89 billion.

Separately, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

