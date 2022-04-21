ROOBEE Market Cap Reaches $8.25 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $8.25 million and $1.19 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011575 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.39 or 0.00229088 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000089 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

