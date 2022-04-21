Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 407.25 ($5.30).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.14) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.27) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.46) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Rotork alerts:

ROR stock traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 318.80 ($4.15). 1,466,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,330. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 314.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 337.25. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 274.60 ($3.57) and a one year high of GBX 375.60 ($4.89). The company has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 4.05 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.71), for a total value of £52,223.40 ($67,946.14).

Rotork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.