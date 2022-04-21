Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCLGet Rating) to announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $1.43 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported sales of $42.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,708.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. CWM LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $2,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.81. The stock had a trading volume of 119,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,298. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.09.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

