Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.49). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUBY. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 83,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,370. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.48. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41.

In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after buying an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,930,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after buying an additional 237,027 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.