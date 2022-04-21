Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.63

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.63 and last traded at $98.57, with a volume of 4222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $44,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

