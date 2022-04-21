Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.63

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.63 and last traded at $98.57, with a volume of 4222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.26.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.
The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $44,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (NYSE:RHP)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.