SAFE DEAL Hits Market Cap of $2.29 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $84,431.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003834 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045309 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.12 or 0.07379735 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,456.98 or 1.00009608 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00036211 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,942,175 coins and its circulating supply is 1,443,945 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

