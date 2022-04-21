Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It offers digital TVs, monitors, air conditioners, refrigerators, mobile phones, communication systems, and computers; semiconductor products, such as memory, foundry, and system LSI; and display products comprising LCD and OLED panels, as well as connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.