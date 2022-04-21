Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Saputo news, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total value of C$2,837,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,136,100.10. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.33 per share, with a total value of C$251,739.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,276,893.

SAP stock traded down C$0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching C$30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 188,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,033. Saputo has a one year low of C$26.21 and a one year high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.6100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 86.59%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

