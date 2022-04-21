SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.79

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Get SBI alerts:

SBI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; and Biotechnology, Healthcare and Medical Informatics Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.