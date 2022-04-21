Scala (XLA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $341.00

Scala (XLA) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $341.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00045233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.00 or 0.07331203 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,463.82 or 0.99982610 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00035939 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

