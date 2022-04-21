Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of SCHN opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.49. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.30.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.