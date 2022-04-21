Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $81,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,712,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 911,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,289,000 after acquiring an additional 187,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.07 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20.

