Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,544,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,079,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,521. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $58.86 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83.

