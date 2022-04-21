Scotiabank Raises Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$72.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

IMO stock opened at $51.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Imperial Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.2673 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 494.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

