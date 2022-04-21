Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Trading Down 4.1%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $112.73 and last traded at $112.73. Approximately 1,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 481,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.51.

A number of analysts have commented on SMG shares. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.74.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $909,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

