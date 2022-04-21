ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $191.29

Shares of ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 191.29 ($2.49) and traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.54). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 194.50 ($2.53), with a volume of 100,748 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get ScS Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £72.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 190.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. ScS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.96%.

About ScS Group (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.