SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Stock Price Up 4.1%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 1,904,837 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 654% from the average daily volume of 252,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in SCWorx during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SCWorx during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SCWorx during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SCWorx during the third quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SCWorx by 31.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

