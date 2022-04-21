SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.67.

SE stock opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SEA has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.39.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SEA by 24.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in SEA by 52.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SEA by 16.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 24.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

