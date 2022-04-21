Secret (SCRT) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $4.97 or 0.00012289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $811.35 million and $20.50 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.35 or 0.00258089 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004759 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000726 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022066 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.97 or 0.00672705 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

