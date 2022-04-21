Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.47.

SECYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECYF traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $5.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.