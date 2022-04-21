Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $222.59

Shares of Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 222.59 ($2.90) and traded as high as GBX 237 ($3.08). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 237 ($3.08), with a volume of 108,081 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 222.33. The stock has a market cap of £237.23 million and a PE ratio of 10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 28.61 and a current ratio of 28.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

