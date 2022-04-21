SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.
Shares of SEIC opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.
