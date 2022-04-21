SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Shares of SEIC opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.