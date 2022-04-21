Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.67

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 131402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

Seiko Epson ( OTCMKTS:SEKEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

