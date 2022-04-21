Sernova (CVE:SVA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.45. 105,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 314,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Sernova in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$391.24 million and a P/E ratio of -54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 19.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.47.

Sernova ( CVE:SVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sernova Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Sernova (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

