SFE Investment Counsel Has $322,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chevron were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in Chevron by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $2,289,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $171.02. The stock had a trading volume of 68,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,332,536. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $336.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.59.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

