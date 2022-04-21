Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Down 3.6%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. 2,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,585,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHCR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Sharecare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

