Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMED. Roth Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.88.

SMED stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.22. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 187.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 40.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

