Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $275.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.26.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $253.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.91.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

